Texas Rep. Barton, embarrassed by sex scandal, to retire

Associated Press Published:
Joe Barton, Mike Doyle
FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Barton, Texas’ most-senior member of Congress, announced Thursday that he won’t seek re-election following a nude photo of him that circulated online, as well as revelations that he exchanged separate messages of a sexual nature with a Republican activist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Texas Rep. Joe Barton has announced he will retire, after a nude photo of him circulated online and it was revealed he had exchanged sexually charged messages with a supporter.

The announcement Thursday by the veteran Republican came after a Texas newspaper revealed the Facebook conversations Barton had with tea party activist Kelly Canon in which Barton sometimes steered the chats to inappropriate topics, such as asking if she was wearing panties. Barton apologized last week after the photo circulated.

Barton didn’t mention the scandal in announcing his retirement. He said he is proud of his service, but “now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s