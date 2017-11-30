Temperatures and rain chances up

By Published: Updated:

A weak frontal system passing through the area tonight will bring our first chance for rain in awhile, but little change in temperatures through the upcoming weekend. Look for showers to move in this afternoon and continue at least on a scattered basis through tonight, coming to an end early Friday. The front should slow down as it moves through Georgia, eventually stalling in northern Florida by Friday night. Rain amounts from this system should be light.

We won’t see any significant cooling behind the front as the air mass will be of Pacific nature, so highs and lows will continue above normal through the weekend and the first part of next week.

A stronger cold front is expected to plunge southward through the continental U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains around the middle of next week, which will likely bring rain and thunderstorms to Alabama and Georgia, followed by a turn to much colder weather by week’s end.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast

Forecast map Friday AM
Rainfall forecast (RPM model)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s