Temperatures and rain chances up

A weak frontal system passing through the area tonight will bring our first chance for rain in awhile, but little change in temperatures through the upcoming weekend. Look for showers to move in this afternoon and continue at least on a scattered basis through tonight, coming to an end early Friday. The front should slow down as it moves through Georgia, eventually stalling in northern Florida by Friday night. Rain amounts from this system should be light.

We won’t see any significant cooling behind the front as the air mass will be of Pacific nature, so highs and lows will continue above normal through the weekend and the first part of next week.

A stronger cold front is expected to plunge southward through the continental U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains around the middle of next week, which will likely bring rain and thunderstorms to Alabama and Georgia, followed by a turn to much colder weather by week’s end.

