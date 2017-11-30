Russell Simmons writes response to allegations

Associated Press Published:
Russell Simmons
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Thousands of customers of prepaid debit cards backed by hip-hop mogul Simmons remain without access to their money more than a week after technical problems first began plaguing the cards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons has penned an essay in response to an allegation from a model that he sexually assaulted her in 1991, reiterating that the relationship was consensual and not violent.

Model Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent in his New York apartment. Simmons has disputed her account.

Simmons expanded on his position in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, saying his “loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions.” He suggested that Khalighi’s accusation came from feeling shame.

Simmons writes that he “never committed any acts of aggression or violence in my life” or would “never knowingly cause fear or harm to anyone.”

He added: “For any women from my past who I may have offended, I sincerely apologize. I am still evolving.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s