Russell County Sheriff’s Office is working with local churches to help prevent mass shootings in places of worship

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to dozens of local churches to help prevent mass shootings and other criminal activity within holy houses.

Sheriff Heath Taylor met with nearly 75 church leaders from dozens of Russell Co. Churches today at Franchise Baptist Church on Dillingham Street to begin a dialog with church leaders in ways they can protect their congregations. Sheriff Taylor says this will be the first of many meetings with local churches to figure out ways to secure local houses of worship.

Taylor says they will begin using the ALICE active shooting training program with each church. ALICE stands for Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate. ALICE is the same program used to within our school systems and businesses.

Families should feel safe and secure when they attend church services. Unfortunately, we have seen across the nation, different gunmen cause indescribable pain and sorrow inside houses of worship. Our goal is to do everything we can to protect our citizens and train our local church leaders to be prepared,” said Sheriff Taylor.

For more information on how to get your church involved, you are encouraged to reach out to the Russell County sheriffs office.