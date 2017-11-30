Muscogee County Schools earn top state recognitions

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — Four Muscogee County Schools are receiving high honors today. Britt David Magnet Academy and Columbus High School are among the Highest Performing schools. Aaron Cohn Middle, Britt David Magnet Academy, and Johnson Elementary received the Greatest Gain School Award.

The Muscogee County School District was the only local school district to have schools earn either designation.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis is very happy, and said, ” We are both pleased and proud of these four school communities for their hard work over time that ranks them in the 93rd percentile of schools statewide for high performance or greatest learning gains as measured by the College and Career Ready Performance Index. (CCRPI). The fact that this prestigious recognition is based upon improvement and performance over a three- year period is indicative of sustained commitment to continuous improvement and high academic standards.”

Over 220 schools across 54 districts received at least one award.

Principle Richard Green, of Aaron Cohn Middle School said, “We are blessed with outstanding teachers, students, and parents here at Aaron Cohn Middle School. Everyday we work to be better than the day before.”

Principle Mark Hanner was also happy to hear the news, ” We are very honored to receive such a distinguished award from the Governor’s Office. Our students and community stakeholders have supported our common purpose of providing a quality, standards- based instructional program at Johnson. I am very proud of my staff and students for the hard work they have put forth in earning this recognition.”

139 schools earned the Greatest Gains award, and 142 schools earned the Highest Performing award. 55 schools in 17 districts are winners in both categories.