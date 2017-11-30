Mild with morning fog, then mid-week changes

We will be experiencing another morning with clouds and areas of fog early Saturday and Sunday morning. Breaks of sunshine will help to warm us back in to the lower 70s, which will continue into Tuesday of next week. There’s a strong cold front that will be dipping far south with plenty of cold air that will move through by the middle and later portion of next week. There will be plenty of rain ahead of this late Tuesday (for now) through a portion of Wednesday. We will dry out and remain colder Wednesday through the end of next week.

