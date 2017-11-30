How to spot internet pet scams

Columbus, Ga. — Connie Lee was looking for a new puppy after her dog passed away two weeks ago.

She thought she was getting a new furry friend but what she got was scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

To avoid this situation, the Better Business Bureau says you should get your new pet at a place like Paws Humane.

“I had lost the money but I had also lost the hope of a puppy,” Lee said. “I just lost one two weeks ago and that was to replace her.”

Lee paid $400 in advance for her new friend but knew something wasn’t right when they asked for more money.

She’s now alone. Many people will try to bring home new pets for Christmas. The BBB can help.

“It takes a little more than just doing your research online,” BBB Regional Director Tabitha Ingraham said. “Check BBB. Most times we can tell you if it’s a scam or not.”

After paying $400, Lee said the scammers used a different phone number claiming to be a transport agency demanding an additional $900.

“That’s always the first red flag when they come back for more money,” Ingraham said.

Lee knew immediately she had been scammed.

“I got sick to my stomach,” she said. “My heart was broke.”

Ingraham said you should never pay using a gift card, pre-paid card or money transfer, which is how Lee paid the scammers.

“I’m torn between praying for them and wishing that there were some good old boys that could take them out behind the barn,” Lee said.

There’s one clear way you can avoid this situation altogether.

“You’re going to better off going local or looking at your local rescue shelters then you know you’re actually getting what you paid for,” Ingraham said.

A local shelter such as Paws Humane.

“Even if it’s a puppy, they all have distinct personalities and you can get to know each animal that’s available for adoption or purchase and find out if you click with that animal,” Paws Humane CEO Bobbie Yeo said.

Lee shared her story with one goal in mind.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. Especially people that work hard for their money and want to have something special for themselves or their kids.”

Advice Ingraham says you should follow no matter what time of year it is.