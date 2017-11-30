Guidance for casting a write in vote for the Alabama senate special election

If you are thinking about casting a write in vote for the December 12th Alabama Senate Special Election, here’s how you do it:

Locate the “write in” box on your ballot. Then write in the candidate’s name. Finally, be sure to color in the bubble.

Secretary of State John H. Merrill says not to worry if you think writing in a candidate will ruin your ballot. Let’s say you decide to vote a straight-party ticket, and then write in candidates on different spots of the ballot —your ballot still counts! Whew, let’s all take a sigh of relief together.

https://giphy.com/gifs/glee-PvJQfllKs4Raw”>via GIPHY

For those of you who didn’t win the spelling bee, Secretary of State Merrill says the spelling must be close enough so that the name you write is “identifiable” with the person you choose.

Ex) Joseph & Josef (acceptable) as opposed to Joseph & Joselyn (not acceptable).

https://giphy.com/gifs/spelling-bee-mrw-uRyuT7lRnEH04″>via GIPHY

It is recommended you write the candidate’s first and last name, but using an initial for the first name also counts (i.e. J. Doe). If you only write the last name your vote is insufficient.

I know most of us love a good cartoon, but write in votes will only be counted for live human beings who are eligible to serve in that specific office. Yes, that means that Winnie the Pooh cannot run for office.

https://giphy.com/gifs/problem-exam-uzZh2psw4J3ri”>via GIPHY

Also, if your chosen write-in candidate lost the primary election, you can still write them in. Alabama’s “sore loser” law does not apply to voters writing in a candidate.

Merrill’s team says, ” write-in votes will be recorded and documented but not necessarily counted on election day. Write-in votes for a particular contest, such as U.S. Senate, are not counted unless the total number of write-in votes is greater than the difference in the number of votes received by the candidate who is in first place and the number of votes received by the candidate in second place.”

You have now mastered the process for a “write- in” vote. Congrats!

Advertisement

https://giphy.com/gifs/american-horror-story-ahs-excited-OfkGZ5H2H3f8Y”>via GIPHY