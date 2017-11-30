Columbus Police Department is asking for your help in locating missing Columbus man

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Earl George, who was last seen Tuesday, November 28th.

George was last seen wearing a faded, light blue denim long sleeve shirt, light blue faded blue jean pants, and black boots.

George is 6’1, has brown hair, and weighs 160 lbs.

George is possibly in the Oakland Park area in Columbus, Ga. or the Smiths Station, Alabama area.

George’s family is very concerned about his well being.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl George please contact the Columbus Police Department’s 911 Center, or the Special Victims’ Unit at 706-653 3449.