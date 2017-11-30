Columbus Police Department is asking for your help in locating missing Columbus man

LaPorsche Thomas Published: Updated:
Sent from Columbus Police Dept

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Earl George, who was last seen Tuesday, November 28th.

George was last seen wearing a faded, light blue denim long sleeve shirt, light blue faded blue jean pants, and black boots.

George is 6’1, has brown hair, and weighs 160 lbs.

George is possibly in the Oakland Park area in Columbus, Ga. or the Smiths Station, Alabama area.

George’s family is very concerned about his well being.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl George please contact the Columbus Police Department’s 911 Center, or the Special Victims’ Unit at 706-653 3449.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s