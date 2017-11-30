Cigarette swipers storm Murphy Oil in Opelika

Opelika, Ala (WRBL) — Opelika Police are searching for two suspects involved in stealing cartons of cigarettes from Murphy Oil on 2950 Pepperell Parkway.

One suspect is described as a male between 20 – 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

The other suspect is described as a male between 20- 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a multi colored wool cap, a light green or gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Opelika Police say the suspects drove away in a red, extended cab Chevrolet S10 pick- up truck, and ” The truck possibly had two-tone paint with beige or tan paint on the lower portion of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Pepperell Parkway and then turning onto 30th Street.”

Opelika Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects, vehicle, or has additional information to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

You may remain anonymous.