Auburn man charged with electronic solicitation of a child and 2nd degree sodomy

LaPorsche Thomas Published: Updated:

Auburn, Ala (WRBL) — Ulyses Rosa, an Auburn Resident, was charged with 2nd degree sodomy and electronic solicitation of a child on November 30th.

Auburn Police say 34-year-old Rosa was involved with a 14-year-old female neighbor. They received a call from the victim’s mother after she discovered Rosa’s sexually explicit text messages to the young girl.

Auburn Police say Rosa “coerced the victim into performing sexual acts on at least one occasion within the last week.”

Rosa is being held in the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

 

