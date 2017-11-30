2 big lottery winners in the area

The Chattahoochee Valley is proving to be fertile ground for Fantasy Five Winners.

The Georgia Lottery announced two winning tickets were sold in our area within three days.

The most recent winner won Monday’s Fantasy Five Jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Cataula at the Money Back store on Highway 27. That ticket proved to be worth $150,000. Those lucky numbers were 11-14-20-38-42.

Columbus also sold a winning ticket for the November 25th drawing at the Shell Food Mart at 1500 Veteran’s Parkway. That jackpot was just more than $179,000. Those lucky numbers were 10-14-26-31-40.

Neither of the winners have come forward. They have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Tonight at 6, hear what one the stories who sold one of those lucky tickets is saying after hearing the good news.