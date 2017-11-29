UK to allow Viagra sales without a prescription

WFLA Staff Published:

(WFLA) — The United Kingdom will soon be the first country to sell Viagra over the counter.

Pfizer, who makes the erectile-dysfunction drug, said Tuesday that buyers in the United Kingdom will not need a prescription.

UK health officials say making Viagra more freely available will help stop users from trying to get it through unregulated, illegal channels, like those found online.

Prescription-free sales are set to begin next spring.

Users of Viagra in the United States will continue to need a prescription.

This is not the first time the UK has sold a medication over the counter before other countries.

In the US you still need a prescription for any medicine with codeine in it, mostly known to be found in cough medicine. But in the UK folks have been able to buy it any local drug store for years.

