Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won’t be tolerated

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Paul Ryan
DAY 26 - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. watches as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment shouldn’t exist anywhere, “let alone in the United States Congress” – and he says it won’t be tolerated.

The Wisconsin Republican spoke before the House planned to approve a measure requiring that lawmakers and staff take mandatory, annual anti-harassment training.

Asked if lawmakers should speak out more about some women’s past allegations that they were harassed by President Donald Trump, Ryan said leaders are focused “on making sure this place works the right way.”

He said Rep. John Conyers “made the right decision” by abandoning his post as top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Conyers has been accused of sexual harassment by former aides.

Trump and Conyers have denied the accusations.

Lawmakers are expected to produce additional legislation strengthening the House’s lax anti-harassment procedures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s