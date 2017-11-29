New details emerge in Phenix City voter fraud allegations

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — News 3 was the first to report dozens of people registered to vote using their business addresses instead of their primary residence. Now, new details are emerging.

According to Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, there is reason to believe this may not have been a mistake for some voters.

Chief Smith says some voters may have used their business address to register on purpose to influence the election for the district two city council seat.

He told News 3 between September and November, 15 people registered using their business address instead of their place of residence.

There are a total of 86 people who did this, but 15 of those registered just weeks and months before the election.

Baxley Oswalt was up against Vicky Carter Johnson for the district two seat. Johnson was just 10 votes short from winning the majority vote, which sent the race into a runoff.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill spoke about why people using their business address to register went undetected this year and in years past.

“All the board of registrars are charged with doing is processing the addresses and the paperwork that is submitted to them for voter registration purposes,” Merrill said. “When they’re able to confirm it’s a valid address, they’re not in the business of confirming if it’s a residential address or business address.”

Merrill said people using their business address to vote also went unnoticed because it had never been challenged before.

Chief Smith said now that it has been challenged, the police department can notify those who live outside district two they cannot vote in the special election on Dec. 19.

The eligible voter list is now available to view at four different locations around the city. You can also check your voter registration status on the secretary of state’s website.