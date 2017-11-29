Murder investigation underway in Phenix City

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police confirm to News 3 that they are conducting a murder investigation.

Police say a person was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

According to a release from Phenix City police, another man was grazed by a bullet in the left knee.

Police say the shooter is still on the loose at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Phenix City Department Criminal Investigations Division.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Murder investigation underway in Phenix City

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s