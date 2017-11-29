PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City police confirm to News 3 that they are conducting a murder investigation.

Police say a person was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

According to a release from Phenix City police, another man was grazed by a bullet in the left knee.

Police say the shooter is still on the loose at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Phenix City Department Criminal Investigations Division.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Murder investigation underway in Phenix City View as list View as gallery Open Gallery