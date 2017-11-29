Mild weather continues…for now

We’re on our way to another warm late November day, after Columbus reached 74º for a high on Tuesday. Fog formed late in the overnight hours thanks to a flow of mild, moist air off the Atlantic on the back side of a high pressure system that has moved east after delivering three days of sunny weather to the area. The fog will lift and eventually dissipate, opening the door for sunshine again with temperatures rising back into the 70s during the afternoon.

A front will move in late Thursday, passing through Columbus Thursday night. Moisture will be limited with the system, but we could still pick up spotty showers as it comes through. No major cooling is expected behind the front; in fact, above normal temperatures will remain on Friday and through the weekend, and likely into the first part of next week.

Longer-range models indicate a turnaround in our weather fortunes around the middle of next week, with a pattern shift allowing Canadian and Arctic air to plunge southward into the U.S., potentially turning our weather much colder for the second week in December.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast