DENSE FOG: The set-up will be drizzle and rain

The story replays itself with patchy dense fog again. We started with clear skies on our Wednesday evening and now leading to a warm moist air mass streaming ahead of this cold front. Visibility cut down at 11/10CT with nearly as low as .25 miles. We will see this low stratus layer lift along the frontal boundary and eventually give way to some afternoon showers. .3” to .01”. A drier and more pleasant air mass continues in the short term forecast. Next week a colder and more active pattern drops down out of the Pacific and western Canada. Expect this sometime mid-week.

December.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast