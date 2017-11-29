Business on Your Side: Forrest B. Johnson & Associates

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Faith Stevens of Forrest B. Johnson & Associates. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates is a personal injury law firm that specializes in car accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and such. They have been doing business in Georgia for over 38 years and recently became licensed to practice law in Alabama as well.

They are great supporters of education, as they provide scholarships throughout the community in the state of Georgia. In Columbus, they have provided over $100,000 in scholarships in the two years they have been in Columbus. They have a community initiative which they call “Seeds Into The Community” where they are able to give back to the communities they are in planted in.

On December 8, they will be holding their Holiday Gala event at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center at 7PM! It is a way to give thanks to all of their clients. All of their clients as well as the community are invited. It is a semi-formal event where the dress code is strictly enforced. For admission, they ask you bring one unwrapped toy for a child. They will be giving toys brought back to the community. They will be partnering with a foster agency again this year to provide children in foster care with a great Christmas. They will be partnering with churches they work with throughout the year to give toys as well.

You can find out more information about their law firm on their website at: http://www.fbjlaw.com/

.