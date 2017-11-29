Brother of NFL player killed in crash on I-75

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the brother of an NFL player has died in a crash on an interstate in Georgia.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells WMAZ-TV that the wreck in Macon on Monday killed 27-year-old Jecaives Hayward, brother of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward. He was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a vehicle and struck by cars.

Two other men had been in the car with Hayward. The driver, 29-year-old Raymond Cox, and Oker Smith were hospitalized in stable condition.

The county sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hayward was a passenger in a 2011 Toyota Camry that struck a tractor-trailer in the emergency lane on Interstate 75.