COLUMBUS, Ga–The Columbus Police Department is investigating the 39th homicide of the year.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a 21-year-old African American male was shot multiple times at 4212 Curry Street.

The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The victim arrived at Midtown Medical Center at 10:07 and was pronounced dead by Bryan at 10:19.

His name will be released after next-of-kin has been notified.

In 2016 there were 36 homicides.