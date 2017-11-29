Army Reserves officer gets 4 years for defrauding government

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a high-ranking Army Reserves officer to four years in prison and ordered him to forfeit $4.4 million for fraudulently supplying hundreds of thousands of Chinese-produced baseball caps and backpacks to the Army Recruiting Command and passing them off as American-made.

Federal authorities say 50-year-old Lt. Col. Frederick Burnett, of Madison, Alabama, received millions under contracts with the Army stating he must supply promotional items for the Recruiting Command that were “100% U.S. Made.” A federal jury convicted Burnett in April on three counts of wire fraud for using his Huntsville-based company, Lamar International Inc., in the scheme to defraud the Defense Department on three contracts, worth $6.2 million, between 2005 and 2009.

U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Blackburn sentenced Burnett on Tuesday.