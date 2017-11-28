Upside down Christmas tree trend sparks controversy online

(WFLA) — Holiday lovers brace yourselves! Upside down Christmas trees are the latest winter trend everyone is talking about.

As you can see the topsy-turvy trees are literally turned upside down and decorated from head to toe, or toe to head, with ornaments, garland and more.

Apparently, you can either mount your tree to the ceiling or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down.

The new take on a classic Christmas decoration recently went viral on social media. People have been sharing photos of them in hotel lobbies, stores and even their own homes.

But the big question online is — WHY?

Multiple explanations have surfaced saying this is a practical solution for a home if you have curious little ones or pets who seem to find their way under the tree.

But not everyone is a fan. Some social media users say this viral fad is disrespectful to Christmas traditions.

If you’re ready to flip your festive celebration upside down, you can buy one of these trendy decorations for around $200 and up to $1000.