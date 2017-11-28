Trump pushes back, says wife ‘truly loves’ what she’s doing

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Super Bowl at a party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back against a published report that his wife, Melania, didn’t want to be first lady and that he never thought he’d be elected.

Trump tweets Tuesday that his wife is a “great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing.”

He says she “always thought” he’d win if he ran for president. Trump says she’d tell everyone that “no doubt, he will win.”

Vanity Fair magazine, quoting an anonymous source, reported this week that the first lady didn’t want her new role “come hell or high water” and didn’t think it would happen.

Trump adds in the tweet that “I also felt I would win” or he wouldn’t have sought elected office.

He says the “Country is doing great.”

