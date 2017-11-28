The Grammy nominations are in…

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(MGFX)

NEW YORK (AP) – Jay-Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the rap- and R&B-dominated top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy said Tuesday that Jay-Z’s “4:44” and Mars’ “24K Magic” are nominated for album of the year alongside Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.,” Childish Gambino’s “Awaken My Love!” and Lorde’s “Melodrama.”

Record of the year nominees include Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Mars’ “24K Magic,” Lamar’s “Humble,” Gambino’s “Redbone” and the year’s biggest hit, “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber. “Despacito” is also nominated for song of the year – a songwriter’s award – along with Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” and Julia Michaels’ “Issues.”

Michaels, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Lil Uzi Vert are nominated for best new artist.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s