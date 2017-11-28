Phenix City district 2 voter list is going up today due to the recent voter fraud scandal

Phenix City, Ala (WRBL) — Phenix City officials are asking for the public’s help to identify any additional cases of potential voter fraud. Phenix City Police Chief, Ray Smith, says the city will post the most current list of registered voters at several public places around town Tuesday, November 28th.

City officials are encouraging residents to review the list and to report the names of anyone they recognize as being registered at any address other than a home address.

A complete list of registered voters can be found at the Phenix City Library and the police department.

On Monday, Chief Smith told News 3 they discovered 52 more cases of voter fraud in the Phenix City District 2 City Council special election held on November 14th, bringing the total cases to 84. Chief Smith says they have not finished combing through the previous voter list, so the number will likely grow.

When News 3 spoke with some of the voters deemed ineligible, some said they had been registered to vote at their business address for years and were told that was allowed.

Another list of registered voters will be posted closer to the runoff election to make sure all the ineligible voters have been removed.

Vickey Carter Johnson will face off against Baxley Oswalt in the runoff set for December 19th. As News 3 previously reported, Johnson failed to win the majority by only ten votes.

News 3 will continue to bring you the latest on this developing story.