PAC group that backed Trump supports Moore

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — An Indiana group that supported President Donald Trump’s White House bid says it’s siding with Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Indiana First PAC says it will help Moore in his race against Democratic nominee Doug Jones by targeting several Alabama counties where undecided voters could affect the outcome of the election.

The PAC says in a Facebook message it will mobilize volunteers and run digital ads to get out the vote. Chairman Caleb Christopher says Moore embraces Trump’s “America First” agenda and has served his community honorably.

The Moore campaign acknowledged the help in an announcement Tuesday that quotes Moore as saying he is proud of receiving the group’s endorsement.