Our Kitchen: Cupcakes

1) APPLE PIE CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cupcake
  • Apple Pie Filling
  • Cinnamon

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Take out a cupcake core about the width of a penny
  2. Put apple pie filling inside where core of cupcake was
  3. Swirl apple pie filling on top of cupcake, then add some more apple pie filling and add some cinnamon on top

 

2) STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cupcake
  • Strawberry Milkshake Frosting
  • Sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add strawberry milkshake frosting on top of cupcake
  2. Cut out 1/3 of a straw, and stick inside cupcake
  3. Add sprinkles on top

 

3) COOKIE DOUGH CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cupcake
  • Cookie Dough
  • Cook Dough Frosting
  • Mini Chocolate Chips
  • Chips AHoy! Chocolate Chip Cookie

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Take out the core of the cupcake of about the width of a quarter
  2. Put cookie dough inside cupcake and place cupcake core taken out in Step 1 on top of cupcake
  3. Swirl cookie dough frosting around cupcake
  4. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips and a piece of a Chips AHoy! Chocolate Chip Cookie on top

 

