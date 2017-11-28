Our Kitchen: Cupcakes

1) APPLE PIE CUPCAKES
INGREDIENTS:
- Cupcake
- Apple Pie Filling
- Cinnamon
DIRECTIONS:
- Take out a cupcake core about the width of a penny
- Put apple pie filling inside where core of cupcake was
- Swirl apple pie filling on top of cupcake, then add some more apple pie filling and add some cinnamon on top
2) STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE CUPCAKES
INGREDIENTS:
- Cupcake
- Strawberry Milkshake Frosting
- Sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
- Add strawberry milkshake frosting on top of cupcake
- Cut out 1/3 of a straw, and stick inside cupcake
- Add sprinkles on top
3) COOKIE DOUGH CUPCAKES
INGREDIENTS:
- Cupcake
- Cookie Dough
- Cook Dough Frosting
- Mini Chocolate Chips
- Chips AHoy! Chocolate Chip Cookie
DIRECTIONS:
- Take out the core of the cupcake of about the width of a quarter
- Put cookie dough inside cupcake and place cupcake core taken out in Step 1 on top of cupcake
- Swirl cookie dough frosting around cupcake
- Sprinkle mini chocolate chips and a piece of a Chips AHoy! Chocolate Chip Cookie on top