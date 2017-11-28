Opelika Christmas parade to feature LGBT float

OPELIKA, Ala. — Pride on the Plains, an advocacy group for LGBT+, will be participating in the Opelika Christmas parade set for Saturday, December 2nd.

A spokesperson for Pride on the Plains says the group is thrilled about entering a float in the parade and hope to spread a message of love in a family friendly way to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re very excited to be participating in Opelika’s annual Christmas Parade this upcoming Saturday, and show to our area that the local LGBT+ community is strong and vibrant. We look forward to showcasing local talent on this year’s Pride on the Plains float, including vocalists and visual artists, in a family-friendly manner suited for the holiday theme. We’re dedicated to providing LGBT+ visibility in spreading a message of love and support, so to foster positive community development. Pride on the Plains and its supporters are eager to show what we have to offer this weekend, and join with our neighbors in celebrating this holiday season,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

Pride on the Plains will have one of about 80 floats in the parade, organized by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Some families say they are concerned about having a Gay Pride group participating in a family event where young children will be present. Other families are excited about the addition to the parade.

Pam Powers Smith, with the Opelika Chamber says, “The float will follow the theme we have set for all floats this year. We do not discriminate against groups or organizations participating in the parade.”

Pride on the Plains is a local, community-based non-profit group, with one overarching mission: empowerment, education, celebration, and inclusion among Alabama’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and allied peoples.