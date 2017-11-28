Local non-profits join in on “Giving Tuesday”

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Folks across the country and here in the Chattahoochee Valley are in a charitable mood for “Giving Tuesday.”

Giving Tuesday is the largest day of giving following all the purchases on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley are a few of the several local non-profits participating in the 24-hour giving marathon.

PAWS Human kicked off the giving early by waiving all adoption fees this past weekend.

For more information on “Giving Tuesday” and to join on the donations CLICK HERE.