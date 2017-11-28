Local non-profits join in on “Giving Tuesday”

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Folks across the country and here in the Chattahoochee Valley are in a charitable mood for “Giving Tuesday.”

Giving Tuesday is the largest day of giving following all the purchases on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley are a few of the several local non-profits participating in the 24-hour giving marathon.

PAWS Human kicked off the giving early by waiving all adoption fees this past weekend.

For more information on “Giving Tuesday” and to join on the donations CLICK HERE.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s