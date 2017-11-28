Local father says Carver High School student set his daughter’s hair on fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local father demands discipline after he says his daughter came home from school Monday with one side of her hair burned off.

Tyrone Stringer says he was shocked and angry when his daughter came home from a Carver High School after school program and told him what happened.

“She said she heard a sizzling and at the time she heard the sizzling a friend was telling her that her hair was on fire. So she said she fell to the ground in panic and was trying to put it out,” Stringer tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says Tuesday morning he asked to see the school’s surveillance tape in order to see for himself what happened.

“She was talking to one guy and then another guy was kinda behind her, and then as the old game where you tap someone on the shoulder and then they move to the side to get you to look the wrong way,” Stringer says. “He was standing on this side and it looked like he, I don’t know if he had a lighter or what not, but he set her hair on fire.”

The furious father says he immediately asked to speak with Carver High School administrators. He says both the principal and the assistant principal he spoke with assured him the student involved would be identified and disciplined. However, he also wants to pass a message to any student thinking of pulling such “pranks” — nothing comes without consequences.

“This is not, you know, a plaything, this is something serious. It coulda got on your face, coulda burnt your ear, burnt your neck, anything coulda happened,” he says. “Everything that seems funny, you know it’s not. You have to really think about what it can do, what kind of harm it can have on someone, even what it can do to you for your future. This could seriously impact this young man’s future.”

Stringer says he hopes the boy responsible can be prosecuted and removed from school. He also says he plans to look into his daughter being transferred.

News 3 reached out to the Muscogee County School District for comment and a copy of the surveillance tape. A school district representative replied our request had been received and would be forwarded to the correct person. At this time, no further comment has been made.

News 3 is still waiting to hear back from Carver High School.