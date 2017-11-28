Former Conyers aide alleges sexual misconduct

John Conyers
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2014, file photo, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at Wayne State University in Detroit. Democrats have been quick to support the “me too” chorus of women _ and some men _ who have stepped up to allege sexual misconduct and name names. But now “me too” stains the Democrats, too, putting them in an awkward place as they calibrate how forcefully to respond. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.

Deanna Maher, who ran a Michigan office for him from 1997 to 2005, told The Detroit News that there were three instances of inappropriate conduct.

She says the first was in 1997 during an event with the Congressional Black Caucus, when she rejected his offer to share a hotel room and have sex.

The others involved unwanted touching in a car in 1998, she said, and unwanted touching of her legs under her dress in 1999.

Conyers’ attorney Arnold Reed questioned why Maher continued to work for him after the alleged incidents.

Maher says she needed a job at age 57 and feared no one would hire her.

