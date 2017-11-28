CPD search for Circle K armed robber

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are searching for a suspect wanted into connection to an armed robbery.

Police say the armed robbery occurred back on Tuesday, November 21 at 3 p.m. at a Circle K located on 12th Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as being an male in his early 20s, 5’7″ in height, 160 to 180 pounds, slim build with a rough beard, afro style haircut.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts you are asked to contact the Robbery and Assault unit of Columbus police at 706-225-4313.