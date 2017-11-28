Columbus man accused of child molestation

LaPorsche Thomas Published:

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — Kyle James Ridge was accused of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He was arrested by the Special Victims Unit on Monday November 27.

Ridge’s court hearing will take place on Wednesday November 29.

