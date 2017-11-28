Business On Your Side: Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm

For this week’s Business On Your Side, our guest is Dave Bone from Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm.

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm are selling Christmas trees now that it is Christmas season! They have fraser furs, white pines, and scotch pine trees for sales. They also carry multiple accessories for Christmas trees such as Christmas tree stands, candy cane decorations, crosses, wreaths, table toppers, and collegiate bows that match college team colors such as Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia.

They are also have boiled peanuts, hot dogs, funnel cakes, Conecuh sausage, Christmas karaoke, a bouncy house, a fire pit, and music!

Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm is located directly across from Lowe’s at 6741 Veterans Parkway. Their contact phone number is 706-905-5588. Come get your family a Christmas tree for this Christmas and bring them over at Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm for food, games, and more to celebrate Christmas with fun holiday spirit!