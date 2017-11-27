VIDEO: Indiana teacher caught allegedly using cocaine in classroom

WCMH Staff Published:

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WCMH) – A teacher in Indiana is facing drug charges after police say video captured her allegedly making lines of cocaine while in a classroom.

The video, shared on social media, shows the English teacher, Samantha Cox, 24, sitting alone in the classroom with a book on her lap.

Students said it appeared Cox was making lines of cocaine.

“Lake Central is a safe school. You know, we have a lot of pride. We love our school a lot. And for something like this to happen, it’s just, it’s very unusual,” student Michael Sanchez told WLS TV.

Cox was later escorted out of the school by police and is now facing drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

