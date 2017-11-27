Trump doubles down on Roy Moore in Alabama Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump came to the aid of embattled Republican Roy Moore by criticizing Doug Jones, the Democratic nominee in the hotly contested Alabama Senate race.

In a pair of Sunday tweets, Trump said it would be a “disaster” for a Democrat to win the Dec. 12 election.

The president’s words could be a boost to Moore. Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor. He’s denied the allegations.

Moore quickly touted Trump’s words on social media and in a fundraising appeal to supporters.

Jones’ campaign said Moore was “unfit” for office even before the allegations surfaced.