The Hottest Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is here, and CNET.com is providing the hottest deals of the season. Browse through their “Buyers Guide” to see over 40 deals.

Here are a few of the notable deals CNET.com has its eyes on:

“Best Buy has the Beats Studio Wireless for $160 ($40 cheaper than its Black Friday deal).

Target has taken $140 off the incredibly cool DJI Spark Mini Drone, which now costs $360.

Amazon has lowered the price of the Samsung CF791 super-widescreen monitor by an additional $50 since Black Friday, to $650.

And Amazon has skimmed another $10 off the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom since Black Friday; it now sells for $60.

They will update this amazing list throughout the day.