St. Francis welcomes Dan Jones as new CEO

Columbus, GA (WRBL) — St. Francis Hospital officially welcomes Dan Jones as their chief executive officer (CEO). They announced the news Monday November 27 via a press release. Jones has been serving as the interim CEO since August.

Cherie Sibley the chief operating officer (COO) says, ” His leadership and passion for ensuring the delivery of high quality care and ensuring St. Francis continues to be a place where people choose to come for care, physicians want to practice and employees want to work will ensure the continued growth and success of St. Francis into the future. We are thrilled he is assuming this role on a permanent basis.”

According to the press release, Jones has over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience ranging from daily hospital operations, ambulatory and impatient care, and a resume filled with more examples of his readiness for this position. Jones previously served as CEO of Abrazo Central Campus, a 280-bed, two-campus system in Phoenix, Arizona, where he led a successful strategic turnaround effort that specifically addressed leadership stability, company culture, clinical reliability, operational efficiencies and employee engagement.

The staff at St. Francis is more than happy to have him, and say he is the perfect fit for this position. Steve Butler, Chairman of St. Francis’ Board of Directors says, ” His leadership skills, warm personality and commitment to our mission made him feel like family from the start. We are delighted that he is staying on at St. Francis to lead our hospital moving forward.”

Jones is returning the complimentary welcome and says, “St. Francis is a fantastic hospital with a deep and caring culture, and I look forward to contributing to the great work that is being done here to advance healthcare in Columbus and surrounding communities.”