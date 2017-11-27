Operation Turkey serves thousands in the Chattahoochee Valley

Columbus, Ga . — On Thanksgiving, Feeding the Valley made sure thousands of families got a hearty, homemade meal delivered right to their door during Operation Turkey.

The food bank served more than 1,200 families all across the Chattahoochee Valley and it was all made possible by hundreds of volunteers.

One of those volunteers was May McDaniel who drove nearly an hour from her home in Manchester to be a part of Operation Turkey.

“I have a little book by my bed and I write down a minimum of three things that I’m thankful for that day,” McDaniel said. “I find my life works better when I’m thankful every single day.”

She’s served dozens of families on Thanksgiving making sure they got a homemade meal delivered to their home.

“Thank you so much. We really appreciate it,” Columbus resident Roberta Burton said.

Volunteers of all ages gave their time both on Thanksgiving and the day before to help out with meal preparation.

“You can always help by doing something and you don’t always have to be doing stuff for yourself,” Ridge Crest 4th grader Messiah Simmons said. “You can always give back to your community.”

Pat Frey has been working as a volunteer for years now and is a big reason for Operation Turkey’s success.

“Just to see someone say thank you so much and then to hear the comments about how wonderful the meals were,” Frey said. “It’s homemade and we’re doing it all with love.”