Opelika police identify remains found of man missing since 2004

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are asking for any information about a missing person reported missing in 2004.

34-year-old Andrew James Barnett, Jr. of Opelika was reported missing back on June 17, 2004.

According to a release from Opelika police, they recovered human remains located behind Bennett’s Trailer in the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika back on September 30, 2016.

The remains were forwarded to the Department of Forensic Sciences and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for laboratory examination. The lab results determined the remains were of Andrew James Barnett, Jr.

Opelika police say if you have any information regarding Andrew Barnett’s death, you are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.

