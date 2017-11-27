Mild Weather: Lifts ahead of our late week front

Another cold start but not as much frost as Monday morning. We will begin to see tropical moisture from the Atlantic lift across west central Georgia in the form of high clouds, mainly. Rain is looming for the day on Friday, since this is the best timing now from what I can see, which may linger through Saturday morning. This will be the frontal passage at this time. Readings will only moderate slightly. This is more of a Pacific system with not “real” cold air behind this for Sunday.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast