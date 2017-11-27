MCSD “zero tolerance” policy passes following “n-word” incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School Board votes to implement a new zero tolerance policy regarding racial slurs. This comes after a former Reese Road Elementary teacher used the n-word when talking to students back in October.

School board member John Thomas proposed the policy after that incident with former teacher Tammy Carnley. Seven of the nine board members voted to approve the policy. One voted no and another chose not to vote.

Before Monday night’s vote, there was some concern regarding a line in the policy about, any racial slur incident, being up for review, before considering termination. Monday night we are told that line will remain a part of the new zero tolerance policy.