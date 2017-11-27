Man allegedly forces woman into restroom at Auburn bar

AUBURN, Ala. — A Gadsden man is behind bars after allegedly forcing a woman into the restroom.

22-year-old Devonte Hunter was arrested on a charge of attempted sodomy first degree after Auburn police received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a bar in the 100 block of East Magnolia Street.

According to a release from Auburn police, the investigation revealed that a 20-year-old woman of the bar reported being forced into a restroom by Hunter. Once inside the restroom the woman reported that Hunter grabbed her, threatened her with a handgun in an attempt to coerce her to perform a sexual act. The woman left and notified security personnel.

Hunter was identified and detained until police arrived. The woman victim was not injured in the incident.

Police also found marijuana located on Hunter when he was arrested which resulted in an additional charge of Possession of Marijuana second degree.