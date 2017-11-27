EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Burglars crash truck into East Alabama gun store, but leave with nothing

Smiths Station, AL (WRBL) — Startling video shows two thieves crashing their truck into a Smiths Station gun store, however nothing was taken. The owners of Flat Iron Arms and Kristie Stariha, wife and co- owner, tell news three this is the second time brazen burglars have broken into their gun store.

Lee County investigators say around 3:25 Monday morning they received an alarm activation call at the store, located along Lee Road 246 in Smiths Station. Investigators say the two suspects used a truck to back into the front of the store. According to investigators the suspects entered the store with a backpack, but didn’t take anything. Stariha says, “We said we’d secure our guns and we meant it.” The truck did extensive damage to the shop and the store will be closed until further notice.

The owner of Flat Iron Arms tells News 3 back in October they had another attempted burglary, where the suspects took several empty boxes.

Customers who are wanting to make layaway payments or pick up layaway items are asked to call Flat Iron Arms at 334-468-1021.