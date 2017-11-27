Back to work with a sunny start

After a Thanksgiving weekend with mild and seasonable weather, we’ll keep it going much of this week. High pressure stretched over the eastern two-thirds of the country will give us cool mornings – Columbus hit a low of 35º on Monday – but a warming trend through midweek that should have highs back near or above the 70º mark.

A storm system currently producing widespread rain and snow over the Pacific Coast and the intermountain region of the West will cross the Continental Divide on Tuesday and head east into the Midwest and Plains. That system is expected to slow considerably as low pressure develops in Oklahoma along the cold front, thus holding off on bringing any major changes here before Thursday. We could see showers Thursday or Friday as the front makes it through Georgia. This will not be a major system for us, and any rain would be light.

Cooler, drier air again takes over for next weekend behind the front as we begin December with seasonable weather.

Exclusive First Alert local forecast and webcast