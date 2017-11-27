Avoiding counterfeit tickets for the SEC Championship game

Auburn — News 3 is on your side with how to spot counterfeit or stolen SEC Championship tickets. Tickets are going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars giving scammers a prime opportunity t strike.

According to the SEC, tickets for Saturday’s game are already sold out but many fans will still buy and sell them online. This creates an opportunity for scammers to exploit consumers through the sale of fake, void or stolen tickets.

“Go to verified ticket source dot com and that is a place where you can find tickets sellers and there are protections in place when you buy from a reputable source like that,” Better Business Bureau East Alabama West Georgia Director Kelvin Collins said.

A press release from the conference says you must visit secsports.com to purchase verified tickets on the only authorized fan to fan ticket marketplace.

“Be very careful if you’re buying tickets walking up that day or buying them off the streets because you never know what you’re getting,” Collins said.

Not only can consumers lose money in these scams, they can also become victims of identity theft if they give a scammer their personal or financial information.

“Know what the refund policy is on the site that you’re on,” Collins said. “Is there any type of return? What happens if it does end up being a counterfeit ticket? Can you get your money back? What kind of dispute policy does it have?”

Follow these tips as well:

-Be especially wary of buying tickets through secondary sites.

-Use a credit card on a reputable site because it offers better fraud protection than cash or debit cards.

– Using a credit card, however, through a non-reputable site will put your information at risk.

Also at Auburn on Monday, cleanup crews worked all day long to pickup after fans celebrated the Iron Bowl victory: