Alabama voter registration deadline looming

The clock is ticking for Alabama voters who haven’t registered to cast their ballot in the heated Special Election on December 12, between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore.

Monday, November 27 is the deadline to register in person at your county Board of Registrar’s Office.

If you choose to register online, the deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, December 7.

And the deadline to return an absentee ballot is Monday, December 11, 2017.