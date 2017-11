COLUMBUS, Ga. — 105 local animals had a great reason to be thankful this past weekend, because they all found homes.

62 dogs, 39 cats and four rabbits were all adopted during Subuau Share the Love event at PAWS Humane where all the adoption fees were waived. It was all made possible with help from Subaru and the ASPCA.

Tuesday, November 28 is “Georgia Gives Day” which encourages you to donate to local non-profits, like PAWS Humane.