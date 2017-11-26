Cold start Monday with another pleasant & sunny afternoon.

Monday morning starts off cold in the upper 30s but warms up quickly from lots of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures top off in the upper 60s Monday. A similar forecast continues through Tuesday with a cool morning in the lower 40s and pleasant, sunny afternoon in the upper 60s. Wednesday is sunny for the majority of the day with more clouds developing later in the evening. There is a slight chance for some showers late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning ahead of a cold front that moves through Thursday night.

Temperatures cool some by Friday with the afternoon in the lower 60s. We are then in store for sunny and pleasant weekend with cool mornings in the lower 40s.